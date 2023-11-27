Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $61.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $66.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

