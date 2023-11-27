Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $7.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $141.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 110.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,484 shares of company stock worth $55,403. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,631,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 349,270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,197 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

