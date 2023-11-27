Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 969 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,717 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,340. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $399.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

