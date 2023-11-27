Comparing Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) & China Conch Venture (OTCMKTS:CCVTF)

China Conch Venture (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Conch Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Conch Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.79%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than China Conch Venture.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Conch Venture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions $94.49 million 1.00 -$8.92 million ($0.77) -3.71

This table compares China Conch Venture and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Conch Venture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advanced Emissions Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Conch Venture N/A N/A N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions -19.80% -12.82% -9.48%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Conch Venture N/A N/A N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions -19.80% -12.82% -9.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats China Conch Venture on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Conch Venture

(Get Free Report)

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments. It manufactures and sells residual heat power generation, as well as offers waste incineration solutions, vertical mill and related after-sales services. The company also provides port logistics services, including cargo handling, trans-shipment, and warehousing services; and alternative wall building materials, such as cellulose fiber cement sheets, and autoclaved and wood wool cement boards. In addition, it engages in recycling of lithium batteries; offers iron phosphate cathode and anode materials; waste disposal for energy and sludge treatment services; garbage disposal for sludge residue operation management technical services; designs and constructs energy preservation and environmental protection projects; designs, sells, and installs energy preservation and environmental protection equipment; and offers construction engineering design and construction services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Wuhu, China.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

