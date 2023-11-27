Comparing Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and Mustang Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.75%. Mustang Bio has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 958.28%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Alpine Immune Sciences.

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Mustang Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $30.80 million 27.43 -$57.76 million ($1.20) -12.12 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$77.53 million ($7.99) -0.20

Alpine Immune Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -185.10% -33.53% -21.88% Mustang Bio N/A -267.01% -116.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Mustang Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. Its pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways for treatment of severe inflammatory diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develops MB-107 and MB-207, a gene therapy program for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. The company also develops MB-102 CAR T therapies for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; MB-106 CAR T cell program for B cell non-hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; MB-104 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital, CSL Behring; Mayo Clin Mayo Clinic; Leiden University Medical Centre; SIRION Biotech GmbH, and Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

