Comparing Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gravitas Education and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.5% of Gravitas Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravitas Education and Perdoceo Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $50.01 million 0.61 -$41.37 million N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $695.21 million 1.66 $95.87 million $2.15 8.15

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Gravitas Education.

Profitability

This table compares Gravitas Education and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 19.83% 18.74% 14.72%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Gravitas Education on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; teaching facilities; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

