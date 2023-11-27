Comparing Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) and Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) and Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi HC Capital and Nicholas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A Nicholas Financial -114.17% -46.56% -35.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi HC Capital and Nicholas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi HC Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi HC Capital and Nicholas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A $88.45 0.15 Nicholas Financial $30.22 million 2.87 -$34.12 million ($4.26) -1.61

Mitsubishi HC Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nicholas Financial. Nicholas Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi HC Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mitsubishi HC Capital pays an annual dividend of $16.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 125.6%. Nicholas Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Mitsubishi HC Capital pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nicholas Financial pays out -11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mitsubishi HC Capital beats Nicholas Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital



Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, Aviation, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company engages in the leasing, management, and development of real estate; rental and leasing; medical equipment; management of fund to support management specializing in the medical and long-term care fields; purchases and sell used goods; and auto leasing services. It offers investment in environment and energy-related companies; renewable energy and infrastructure business; operation and asset management of renewable energy business; and wind power generation. In addition, it offers aircraft leasing and aircraft engine leasing; ship finance; marine container and railway freight car leasing; real estate securitization finance; investment in mobility-related companies; and asset management services. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nicholas Financial



Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

