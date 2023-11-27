Comparing Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Optimi Health and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optimi Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.70%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Optimi Health.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optimi Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms $362.05 million 1.47 $1.25 million $0.45 28.51

This table compares Optimi Health and Vital Farms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Optimi Health.

Profitability

This table compares Optimi Health and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optimi Health N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 4.53% 11.81% 8.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Optimi Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps. The company was formerly known as 1251418 BC Ltd. and changed its name to Optimi Health Corp. in August 2020. Optimi Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

