Comparing Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp and Red River Bancshares are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $73.64 million 2.00 $17.42 million $2.18 9.43 Red River Bancshares $113.12 million 3.23 $36.92 million $5.12 10.00

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

25.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 16.82% 9.05% 0.75% Red River Bancshares 27.43% 13.28% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Penns Woods Bancorp and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Red River Bancshares has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

