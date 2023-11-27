Comparing Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) & Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sientra and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 1 1 0 2.50 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sientra presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 863.51%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1,293.81%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Sientra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

15.4% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sientra and Heart Test Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $90.55 million 0.10 -$73.31 million ($5.57) -0.14 Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.67) -0.34

Heart Test Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -65.93% N/A -40.45% Heart Test Laboratories N/A -4,601.51% -173.97%

Risk & Volatility

Sientra has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 4.43, indicating that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Sientra on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. The company also provides fat transfer systems; body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled sizers. It serves to hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other specialties. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

