Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,185 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.90% of Compass Diversified worth $29,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $632,751,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,993,085 shares in the company, valued at $144,754,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,993,085 shares in the company, valued at $144,754,769.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,802 shares of company stock worth $906,878 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.3 %

CODI stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.38%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

