Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $51.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE CMP opened at $25.22 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83.

In other news, insider James D. Standen acquired 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,440,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 193,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

