CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $126.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CONMED by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CONMED has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

