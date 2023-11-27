Contrasting Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Aemetis has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aemetis and Adams Resources & Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $256.51 million 0.74 -$107.76 million ($1.31) -3.67 Adams Resources & Energy $2.78 billion 0.03 $3.49 million ($1.89) -15.01

Analyst Recommendations

Adams Resources & Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis. Adams Resources & Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aemetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aemetis and Adams Resources & Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 1 1 3 0 2.40 Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aemetis currently has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 126.61%. Adams Resources & Energy has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.30%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Adams Resources & Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and Adams Resources & Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -23.75% N/A -43.50% Adams Resources & Energy -0.22% -8.35% -2.05%

Summary

Aemetis beats Adams Resources & Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. In addition, it produces and sells ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. Further, the company markets and supplies high-grade alcohol and hand sanitizer. Additionally, it researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. Furthermore, it sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies, transport companies, resellers, distributors, and private refiners through its own sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing. It purchases crude oil and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, Wyoming, and Louisiana; and owns and operates tractor-trailer rigs and maintains pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The company also transports liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt, and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States, and into Canada and Mexico; and operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, Freeport, Baton Rouge, St. Rose, Boutte, Sterlington, Jacksonville, Tampa, Atlanta, Augusta, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Arkansas, East St. Louis, Joliet, and Pennsylvania. In addition, it operates crude oil and condensate pipeline system, which connects the Eagle Ford Basin to the Gulf Coast waterborne market; and transports crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products on a for hire basis in the Eagle Ford basin. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

