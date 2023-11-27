Contrasting Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantagewon Oil and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sunworks has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,199.69%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

8.9% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $161.93 million 0.09 -$28.21 million ($1.56) -0.17

Advantagewon Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -40.36% -127.97% -62.61%

Summary

Sunworks beats Advantagewon Oil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation provides energy solutions in Canada. It also offers mobility and EVs related solutions. Advantagewon Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

