Contrasting AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AutoCanada and AutoNation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A $2.17 6.41 AutoNation $26.99 billion 0.21 $1.38 billion $23.35 5.78

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than AutoCanada. AutoNation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoCanada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoCanada 0 1 0 0 2.00 AutoNation 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AutoCanada and AutoNation, as provided by MarketBeat.

AutoCanada presently has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 197.15%. AutoNation has a consensus price target of $173.71, suggesting a potential upside of 28.63%. Given AutoCanada’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AutoCanada is more favorable than AutoNation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of AutoCanada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of AutoNation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AutoCanada and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 4.06% 54.72% 10.63%

Summary

AutoNation beats AutoCanada on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services. It also arranges financing and insurance for vehicle purchases by its customers through third-party finance and insurance sources. The company sells its vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Porsche, and Honda brands. It operates franchised dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick in Canada, as well as in Illinois, the United States. The company also offers used vehicles online. AutoCanada Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as 55 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 13 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

