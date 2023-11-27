Contrasting DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $5.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. UBS Group pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 4 3 0 2.25 DBS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UBS Group and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

UBS Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential downside of 28.37%. Given UBS Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UBS Group is more favorable than DBS Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and DBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $41.13 billion N/A $7.63 billion $9.57 2.75 DBS Group $15.59 billion 3.93 $5.94 billion N/A N/A

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than DBS Group.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 52.89% 11.03% 0.58% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UBS Group beats DBS Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distribute, trade, finance, and clear cash equities and equity-linked products; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About DBS Group

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.