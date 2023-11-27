Contrasting Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) & AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) and AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Martin Midstream Partners and AltaGas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A AltaGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

AltaGas has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.75%. Given AltaGas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AltaGas is more favorable than Martin Midstream Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners $860.24 million 0.11 -$10.33 million ($0.14) -17.29 AltaGas N/A N/A N/A $1.10 18.43

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and AltaGas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AltaGas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Martin Midstream Partners. Martin Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AltaGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of AltaGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AltaGas pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Martin Midstream Partners pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AltaGas pays out 136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and AltaGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners -0.63% N/A -1.01% AltaGas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AltaGas beats Martin Midstream Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 14 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates a fleet of 700 trucks and 1,200 tank trailers; and 27 inland marine tank barges, 15 inland push boats, and 1 articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Natural Gas Liquids segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial natural gas liquid users, and propane retailers. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers. This segment also provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services. The Midstream segment engages in the natural gas gathering and extraction with 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of extraction processing capacity and approximately 1.2 Bcf/d of raw field gas processing capacity; natural gas gathering and extraction business; fractionation and liquids handling business; and natural gas and natural gas liquids marketing activities. It also engages in LPG exports and distribution, logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage businesses. In addition, the company operates gas-fired power generation and distribution assets with a generating capacity of 508 MW of power in California. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. AltaGas Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

