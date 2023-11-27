CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) vs. RM (OTCMKTS:RMLPF) Head to Head Review

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) and RM (OTCMKTS:RMLPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCard and RM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $69.76 million 1.96 $13.88 million $0.46 35.22 RM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoreCard has higher revenue and earnings than RM.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 RM 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CoreCard and RM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CoreCard currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given CoreCard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than RM.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and RM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 6.54% 9.06% 7.53% RM N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of CoreCard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoreCard beats RM on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries. The RM Assessment segment provides IT software and end-to-end digital assessment services to enable online exam marking, online testing, and the management and analysis of educational data, as well as its assessment software helps its customers accelerate their adoption of digital practices and transform assessment across practice, progress, evidence collection, and exams to unlock teaching and learning benefits. The RM Technology segment provides IT services to schools and colleges to deliver a technology environment that improves learning outcomes; IT outsourcing and associated technology services; and managed broadband connectivity solutions. This segment also provides cloud-based products and services, such as RM Unify, an authentication and identity management system; and RM SafetyNet, an internet filtering software, as well as other content and network software solutions; and digital Platforms. The company's customers include government ministries, exam boards and professional awarding bodies, and universities. RM plc was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

