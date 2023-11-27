Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

CVLG opened at $43.24 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

