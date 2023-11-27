Covestor Ltd Acquires 281 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 468.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $190.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.57.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

