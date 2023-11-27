Covestor Ltd Buys 103 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SUI opened at $124.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.