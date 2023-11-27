CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $69.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

