Critical Analysis: Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) versus BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Aryzta and BellRing Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aryzta
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|C$1.18
|1.51
|BellRing Brands
|$1.67 billion
|3.94
|$82.30 million
|$1.24
|40.28
BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Aryzta. Aryzta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aryzta
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|BellRing Brands
|0
|1
|13
|0
|2.93
BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $46.93, indicating a potential downside of 6.05%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Aryzta.
Profitability
This table compares Aryzta and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aryzta
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BellRing Brands
|9.93%
|-49.86%
|24.26%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
44.2% of Aryzta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
BellRing Brands beats Aryzta on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Aryzta
ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers. In addition, it sells product under the Hiestaud, Mette Munk, Pre Pain, Cuisine de France, Coup de Pates, La Carte, Oh My Sweetness, and Fornetti brands. ARYZTA AG was founded in 1897 and is based in Schlieren, Switzerland.
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.
