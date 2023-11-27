Critical Analysis: Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) versus BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aryzta and BellRing Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aryzta N/A N/A N/A C$1.18 1.51 BellRing Brands $1.67 billion 3.94 $82.30 million $1.24 40.28

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Aryzta. Aryzta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aryzta 0 0 1 0 3.00 BellRing Brands 0 1 13 0 2.93

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aryzta and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $46.93, indicating a potential downside of 6.05%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Aryzta.

Profitability

This table compares Aryzta and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aryzta N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 9.93% -49.86% 24.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Aryzta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Aryzta on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers. In addition, it sells product under the Hiestaud, Mette Munk, Pre Pain, Cuisine de France, Coup de Pates, La Carte, Oh My Sweetness, and Fornetti brands. ARYZTA AG was founded in 1897 and is based in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

