Critical Contrast: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) & Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and Mazda Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $174.23 billion 0.24 -$1.98 billion $1.53 6.80 Mazda Motor N/A N/A N/A $341.27 0.03

Mazda Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 3.54% 21.01% 3.48% Mazda Motor N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Ford Motor and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Mazda Motor pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.8%. Ford Motor pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mazda Motor pays out 1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ford Motor has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mazda Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ford Motor and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 6 6 0 2.38 Mazda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ford Motor currently has a consensus price target of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 38.62%. Given Ford Motor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Mazda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Mazda Motor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Mazda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.