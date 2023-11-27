Critical Survey: Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) vs. American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wharf and American Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wharf alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wharf N/A N/A N/A $15.38 0.35 American Realty Investors $49.76 million 4.78 $373.35 million $3.06 4.81

American Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Wharf. Wharf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wharf 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wharf and American Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wharf shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wharf and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wharf N/A N/A N/A American Realty Investors 99.52% -0.76% -0.56%

About Wharf

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution. After spinning off Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited as a separately-listed company (Stock Code: 1997) in 2017, the Group's businesses currently comprise Investment Properties, Hotels and Development Properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Other businesses include Logistics Infrastructure through Modern Terminals and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals. The Group's exclusive Peak Portfolio, comprising a rare collection of unique properties, continues to feature the highest bespoke quality and craftsmanship catering to the demands of a discerning clientele that does not buy in off plans presale. The development profile is characterised by attention to details, generous development cost, long payback period and high capital intensity. In Mainland Investment Properties, starting from a small nascent base some 20 years ago, the Group's proactive efforts are beginning to bear fruit in order to realise plans to generate a proper return over the next 20 to 30 years remaining on the majority of the underlying land leases. However, market dynamics have changed and competition has significantly stiffened. The Mainland Development Properties land bank at the end of June 2022 was 1.94 million square metres. Strict price control and other regulatory policies have depressed selling prices and increased investment risk. The Group has become more selective with new land acquisition. At the same time, the Group's land bank has been marked to market, which is however still undergoing correction. Wharf Hotels manages 16 hotels, with over 5,000 rooms and suites, in Mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Niccolo Suzhou, opened in April 2021, was the fifth addition to the luxury Niccolo Hotels brand, with the other 11 hotels under the foundation Marco Polo Hotels brand. The Group owns three of these hotels and a fourth through a 50/50 joint venture. The Group also owns and operates Modern Terminals and is a founding partner in Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals, key components in Hong Kong's success as an international trade and transportation hub for decades. Building for Tomorrow also extends to Wharf's Business-in-Community (BIC) commitment. Flagship school improvement programme Project WeCan grows from strength to strength along with a series of BIC initiatives, with an aim of helping different segments of society in Hong Kong and the Mainland.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio included five commercial properties comprising four office buildings and one retail properties; nine multifamily apartment communities consisting of 1,492 units; and fifty-two multifamily apartment communities totaling 10,281 units. The company also owns or controls 1,886 acres of developed and undeveloped land. American Realty Investors, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.