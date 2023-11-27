Critical Survey: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 4.25% 4.82% 2.36% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yandex and Cheetah Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $7.42 billion 0.73 $561.10 million $0.99 15.05 Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.46 -$74.45 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Yandex has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yandex and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Yandex beats Cheetah Mobile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it engages in the digital advertising, ride-hailing, on-demand video, auto classifieds, maps and navigation, and smart speakers. Further, the company operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a reception and marketing robot; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. Further, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

