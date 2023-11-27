D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 93 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $228.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.39 and a twelve month high of $231.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.73 and its 200 day moving average is $201.53. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.