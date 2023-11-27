D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $542.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $549.00.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.91.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

