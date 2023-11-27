D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,332 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 189,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CFG opened at $26.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.