Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deliveroo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($1.99) to GBX 183 ($2.29) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deliveroo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

