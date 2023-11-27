Dennis Mark Bristow Buys 108,880 Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$22.05 on Monday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$19.04 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The stock has a market cap of C$38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.15.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4231266 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

