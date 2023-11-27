DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $10.27 Average PT from Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 288.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,458 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 54.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 173.5% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 7,525,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. DISH Network has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

