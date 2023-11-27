DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $275,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $275,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $7,002,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 795,500 shares of company stock worth $65,979,891 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in DoorDash by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 165.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $93.81 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.