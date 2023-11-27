DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of DT Midstream worth $30,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE:DTM opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

