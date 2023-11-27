Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

