Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

