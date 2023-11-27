Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of EA opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $241,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $241,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,725.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,770. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,114 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

