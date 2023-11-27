Elgethun Capital Management Sells 492 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $477.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

