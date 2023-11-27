Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $209.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.