Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
EB stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $708.36 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.90.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
