Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EB stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $708.36 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

