Evogene (TSE:EVGN) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Echelon Wealth Partners

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Evogene from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

About Evogene

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.

