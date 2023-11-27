Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.28. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.96.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
