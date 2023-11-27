Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EE. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

EE opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 269,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

