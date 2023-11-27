Financial Analysis: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) vs. Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) and Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stifel Financial and Huatai Securities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $4.27 billion 1.48 $662.16 million $4.33 14.35 Huatai Securities N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Huatai Securities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.6% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Stifel Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stifel Financial and Huatai Securities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 11.98% 12.69% 1.56% Huatai Securities N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stifel Financial and Huatai Securities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Huatai Securities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.28%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Huatai Securities.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Huatai Securities on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Huatai Securities

(Get Free Report)

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services. It also offers institutional investment banking services, such as equity and bond underwriting, financial consultancy, and over-the-counter business services for enterprises, institutions, and governments; cross-border proprietary and credit derivative products and services; custodian and fund services, including settlement, liquidation, reporting, and valuation services, as well as margin trading and other value-added services to various asset management institutions; and professional research and consulting services. In addition, the company provides private equity fund and asset management services for securities and futures companies, funds, etc. Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.