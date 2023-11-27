Financial Comparison: MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and MDB Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.48 billion 0.29 $64.21 million $0.69 12.01 MDB Capital $5.35 million 18.23 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Green Dot and MDB Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 4 1 0 2.20 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Dot currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.94%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 2.45% 8.51% 1.49% MDB Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Dot beats MDB Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

