Financial Comparison: Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) & Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tritax Big Box REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9,466.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $32.78, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. Given Tritax Big Box REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tritax Big Box REIT is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 13.43% 10.86% 3.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 10.90 $41.50 million $0.38 61.76

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity provided by long-term global structural drivers, together with the imbalance between strong occupational demand and constrained supply of modern logistics real estate in the UK.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.