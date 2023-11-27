Financial Survey: NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX)

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NCR Voyix and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Voyix -1.42% 24.31% 3.02% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Voyix $7.90 billion 0.29 $60.00 million ($0.91) -17.79 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NCR Voyix and Global Payment Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NCR Voyix has higher revenue and earnings than Global Payment Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NCR Voyix and Global Payment Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Voyix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NCR Voyix currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.80%. Given NCR Voyix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Summary

NCR Voyix beats Global Payment Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers. The company also provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the hospitality industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. It also offers cloud-based and cloud-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and hospitality-oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. Additionally, the company provides managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients, as well as professional, field, and remote services for network technologies. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. NCR Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

