Financial Survey: Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) & Its Competitors

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) is one of 5 public companies in the “Poultry slaughtering & processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pilgrim’s Pride to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Poultry slaughtering & processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 82.7% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Poultry slaughtering & processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pilgrim’s Pride and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pilgrim’s Pride $17.47 billion $745.93 million 217.35 Pilgrim’s Pride Competitors $20.05 billion $217.09 million 65.69

Risk & Volatility

Pilgrim’s Pride’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pilgrim’s Pride. Pilgrim’s Pride is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Pilgrim’s Pride’s rivals have a beta of 5.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pilgrim’s Pride and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pilgrim’s Pride 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pilgrim’s Pride Competitors 59 305 325 82 2.56

Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. As a group, “Poultry slaughtering & processing” companies have a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Pilgrim’s Pride’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pilgrim’s Pride has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pilgrim’s Pride and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pilgrim’s Pride 0.19% 4.90% 1.52% Pilgrim’s Pride Competitors 4.27% 13.99% 10.33%

Summary

Pilgrim’s Pride rivals beat Pilgrim’s Pride on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated chicken, frozen whole chickens, breast fillets, mini breast fillets and prepackaged case-ready chicken, primary pork cuts, and pork and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, bone-in chicken parts, processed sausages, bacon, slow cooked, smoked meat, and gammon joints, as well as variety of meat products, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats, pulled pork balls, meatballs, and coated foods. In addition, its exported products include whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the U.S. or frozen for distribution to export markets and primary pork cuts, hog heads, and trotters frozen for distribution to export markets. The company offers its products under the Pilgrim's, Just BARE, Gold'n Pump, Gold Kist, County Pride, Pierce Chicken, Pilgrim's Mexico, County Post, Savoro, To-Ricos, Del Dia, Moy Park, O'Kane, Richmond, Fridge Raiders, and Denny brands. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation sells its products to the foodservice market principally consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, which comprise primarily grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.

