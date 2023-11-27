Financial Survey: Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and Klépierre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $355.02 million 3.51 -$52.07 million ($0.82) -16.46 Klépierre $1.30 billion N/A $437.45 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veris Residential and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 1 3 0 2.75 Klépierre 1 2 2 0 2.20

Veris Residential presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Klépierre has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.15%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Klépierre.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -23.98% -5.39% -1.97% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Klépierre beats Veris Residential on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

